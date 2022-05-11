Pakistani prisoner on hunger strike at Karnataka's Dharwad jail, admitted to hospital

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Pakistan based suspected terrorist at Dharwad jail has begun a hunger strike and developed health issues at the jail. For treatment, he has been shifted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

Mohammad Fahad, a Pakistan national, is a suspected member of the banned Al-Badr terror outfit. He entered India with forged documents with the help of a few people in Kerala.

When the Mysuru police were checking suspects people following intelligence information that Pakistani terrorists are planning terrorist activities in Mysuru, the police arrested Fahad with weapons in 2006.

He was also allegedly involved in a few blast activities and cases booked in Madawala of Bengaluru police station. Under the unlawful activities and in other cases, he was jailed since 2006. In February 2021 he was shifted to Dharwad jail.

Fahad was kept in a separate cell in Dharwad jail as he used to quarrel with other inmates. Demanding the court speed up the hearing of his cases, he began a hunger strike on May 3. The jail officials tried to convince him a lot to end his hunger strike but he didn't listen.

Dharwad jail superintendent M A Marigowda said on May 5 evening, his health was upset and his sugar level was down. On the advice of the doctor, we shifted him to KIMS hospital.

Before shifting him to the hospital, we informed him about his strike to higher officials, the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and other officials. With full security he is now getting treatment in KIMS hospital recovering," he added.