Bommai hints at Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle in 2-3 days

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP high command is taking a ‘decision’, including a reshuffle of the state cabinet, in two to three days, hinted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, whose two-day visit to New Delhi concluded on Wednesday with over half-an-hour ‘in depth’ meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Discussions were held over decisions that have to be taken in the backdrop of political developments. The political impact of yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) Supreme Court order on conducting the local body polls on the reshuffle of the cabinet was also discussed. Shah listened to me and after he spoke to party national president J P Nadda, he said, ‘will take a call in 2-3 days and inform’,” Bommai told the media after meeting Shah.

He said that a series of polls in Karnataka over the next few weeks, including Rajya Sabha, BBMP, zilla and taluk panchayats, will have a bearing on political decisions.“I made my point, while a lot of information from the party in the state too has reached the high command,” Bommai said, indicating that the ball is now in the high command’s court. Asked whether the party leadership will go for a complete overhaul of the cabinet, like it was done in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, Bommai hoped that the party high command will take a decision considering the political situation and the ‘administration’ in Karnataka.

Five ministers to be dropped?

If the reshuffle happens, five incumbent ministers are likely to be dropped, and the names of R Ashoka, Shashikala Jolle, Dr K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj are doing the rounds.For inclusion in the cabinet, the names doing the rounds are Preetham Gowda, Poornima Srinivas, Tippareddy, Raju Gowda, N Mahesh, Dattatreya C Revoor and Arvind Bellad, sources said.Portfolios of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Energy Minister Sunil Kumar are likely to be interchanged. Portfolios of other ministers too could be changed, the sources added. Interestingly, the CMmay keep the rural development and panchayat raj minister’s post vacant as it has to be given back to former minister of Kuruba leader KS Eswharappa, who is an accused in the suicide case of contractor Santhosh Patil, the source said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra arrived in Delhi, triggering speculation that the high command had called him to discuss several issues on changes in the government as he is an RSS loyalist. He reportedly called on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and held discussions. The reshuffle could happen soon as Bommai is scheduled to leave for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on May 19, the sources added.