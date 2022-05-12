Rising mercury puts babies in hospital in Ballari

Kirankumar Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Intense heat in Ballari district has forced many parents to admit their newborns to hospitals with complaints of dehydration over the last two weeks. The maximum temperature in the district is hovering around 41 degrees Celsius this summer. A few babies have also been admitted for high fever.

On Tuesday a scattered rainfall was witnessed in Ballari district bringing down the maximum temperature. Though some evenings after rainfall are cooler, the heat picks up again after a day or two.

Officials at the district hospital in Ballari said that at least 10 babies are being brought for admission or checkup every day with symptoms of dehydration. The doctors are counselling the parents about steps needed to be taken to safeguard the newborns in high temperatures.

The Ballari District Hospital has a dedicated neonatal ward where newborns are treated. Several patients from Ballari and surrounding districts visit the hospital for the treatment of newborns.

‘Rise in infants landing in hosps due to dehydration’

“It becomes difficult even to sit inside the house because of the intense heat. Our baby was crying for the last two days and had no sign of temperature or other ailments. When we got the baby to the hospital, we realised that it was due to excess heat,” said a parent. Dr Basreddy, District Surgeon of Ballari, said there has been an increase in infants being admitted to hospitals complaining of dehydration and heat.

“The temperature in Ballari rises during April and May. We have advised pregnant women and new mothers not to venture out during afternoons unless it is an emergency.”He said, “Besides dehydration, fever and kidney-related issues among newborns can be found if the temperature is high. It’s mandatory for both new mothers and pregnant women to visit nearby hospitals and get regular health checkups done.”

Dr Saubhagya K, gynaecologist and child specialist from Ballari, said that during May, cases of dehydration among newborns increase. “We suggest special care for neonatal and pregnant women. They must rest in cool places and consume a more liquid diet,” she said.