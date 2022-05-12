STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scheme to regularise illegal properties in Karnataka ready

Likely to be placed before cabinet today; will be applicable across Karnataka
 

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is set to give its nod to regularise lakhs of illegal properties in rural and urban areas across the state, as a one-time exercise, with a prescribed fee. While the government is eying revenue mobilisation, it will also fulfil a long-pending demand. The cabinet sub-committee has given its nod and the proposal is likely to be placed before the cabinet on Thursday.

A government order is expected to be issued soon. The cabinet sub-committee headed by Law Minister JC Madhuswamy to review legalising of unauthorised properties in urban and rural areas, met on Wednesday. Sources told TNIE that the panel has almost finalised the scheme, which will be placed before the cabinet, and once the cabinet gives its approval, the Urban Development Department will issue a government order. This will be applicable throughout Karnataka. However, sources did not reveal details on the fee to be paid.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has held meetings with Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and even Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials. The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Committee headed by former Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar also recommended converting B-Khata to A-Khata by collecting one-time land conversion fee. 

Illegal properties include buildings, part of constructed buildings, sites, buildings constructed without plan and many more. With the unauthorised tag, owners are not able to sell their property or get loans from banks. “If these are authorised, revenue running into crores of rupees is expected to be generated for the government,’’ a senior official said, on condition of anonymity.

Urban Development Department sources said the conversion fee will be collected from owners to regularise unauthorised properties — e-Swattu in rural areas and e-khata in urban areas.  “This will generate revenue for the government and once these properties are regularised, they will also fall under the property tax ambit, which will give the government revenue on a regular basis. Lakhs of unauthorised buildings have been constructed over a period of time,” the official said.When contacted, Law Minister Madhuswamy said no information is to be revealed before the cabinet meeting. 

