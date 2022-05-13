STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Green signal for Karnataka cyber security policy

The state Cabinet approved the Karnataka Cyber Security Policy 2022-27 at a meeting held on Thursday.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

cyber security

Image used for representational purpose only.

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Cabinet approved the Karnataka Cyber Security Policy 2022-27 at a meeting held on Thursday. The policy aims to strengthen capabilities of the state government and the IT industry in checking increasing cases of cyber crime in the state.

The policy has been introduced as Karnataka is among the states with highest level of internet penetration in the country. The current digitisation drives are further increasing the adoption of internet technology by citizens as well as by small and big business firms. Cyber security is of utmost concern to the IT and start-up industry that is a major source of employment and investment. The policy focuses on cyber security of citizens and industry in the state and proposes strategies to enhance the general level of cyber security across all sectors.

While cyber security is a growing concern as the number of cyber attacks like hacking, ransomware and cyber frauds are on the rise, the policy proposes citizen-centric awareness drives, boosting cyber security industry, state capacity building and centralised response mechanism. It aims at addressing cyber security challenges through five pillars - building awareness, skill-building, promoting research and innovation, promotion of industry and start-ups, and collaborations for capacity building.

Cyber Security Policy aims to woo investment in Tier2/3 cities

The Centre introduced National Cyber Security Policy in 2013 following which states like Haryana, and Tamil Nadu came out with their own cyber security policies. The Karnataka Cyber Security Policy focuses on attracting investments, particularly in Tier 2/3 cities by developing clusters, strengthening the cyber security eco-system and technology leadership through policy intervention.

As part of skill-building, a specialised course in cyber security in higher education within the framework of the NEP will be introduced. A virtual cyber department would also be set up for strengthening practical skills among students and to provide an experience of detection and mitigation of cyber attacks in an interactive technology environment. A ‘Use Case Clearing House’ would be set up for the identification of research problems for researchers/start-ups to convert into Proof of Concept. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka cyber security
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp