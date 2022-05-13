Nine IAS officers eligible for Karnataka chief secy post

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as nine senior IAS officers are in the race to be appointed as the next chief secretary, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said on Thursday.

The state Cabinet on Thursday authorised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to appoint the next chief secretary. Chief Secretary P Ravikumar retires this month. Speaking to the media, Madhuswamy said nine senior IAS officers are eligible for the post.

“It depends on the CM as to whom he will appoint... but it will be done at the earliest,” the minister added. Ravikumar was appointed as chief secretary in December 2020. Some of the senior IAS officers eligible for the top post are Additional Chief Secretaries Vandita Sharma, ISN Prasad, Rajneesh Goel, Pradeep Singh Karola and Yogendra Tripathi.