Tusker killed in territorial fight at Kali Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A tusker was killed in a territorial fight at Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR) on Wednesday evening. It was found dead in Bommanahalli backwaters in the Kegdal forest of Kulagi range. A forest official said,



“Fights happen but death due to territorial fights was reported for the first time.” Mario Christu Raja, Deputy Conservator of Forests, KTR said, “The jumbo was injured on its face, stomach and other parts. People saw it standing in the water for days. Due to the injury it could not eat anything and died.”