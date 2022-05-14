STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Acid attack case suspect suffers leg injuries after cops opened fire when he 'tried to escape'

Nagesh has been absconding for nearly two weeks after he attacked a woman who spurned his proposal.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police on Saturday opened fire at Nagesh Babu (27), the acid attack case suspect. 

He has been absconding for nearly two weeks after he attacked a woman who spurned his proposal. Finally, a police team nabbed him in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai. He was brought to Bengaluru on Saturday early morning. 

The police claim that when they neared Kengeri Bridge about 17 km from Bengaluru city centre, Nagesh allegedly requested to attend to the nature call. Police allowed him to get down the vehicle. Nagesh immediately began to pelt stones at the policemen in a bid to escape.  Meanwhile, police inspector Prashanth who was at the spot immediately opened fire at his right leg leaving Nagesh injured. He was then taken to a hospital for first aid.

It may be recalled that the City police has launched a hunt for Nagesh after he gruesomely attacked a woman by throwing acid on her within Kamakshipalu police station limits. 

Nagesh was taken into custody for further interrogation, the city police commissioner Kamal Pant said in a press meeting. He said that Nagesh had a plan to attack the victim in 2020 and purchased the acid. But later he changed his mind. He again purchased the acid from a private lab in the name of a private company on April 28. 

Pant announced Rs 5 lakh cash rewards to the police team for catching Nagesh and he said the chargesheet will be submitted to the court at the earliest. 

