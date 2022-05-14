STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 1 lakh attend JDS' Janata Jaladhare valedictory

Senior leader HD Kumaraswamy said JDS has traction among people, pointing to the crowd of over one lakh, mainly from Mysuru region, who had turned up for the event.

Published: 14th May 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former PM H D Deve Gowda seeks blessings from Kunchatiga Vokkaliga religious head Sri Nanjavadhuta at the valedictory event of Janata Jaladhare on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS sounded the poll bugle ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in a big fashion with the valedictorian of the ‘Janata Jaladhare’ programme turning out to be a crowd puller at Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural on Friday. Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda could not have asked for more as the party’s rank and file, including his politically active family members, put up a united front. JDS state president CM Ibrahim, his predecessor HK Kumaraswamy and Anitha Kumaraswamy shared the dais with Gowda.

He and his brother HD Revanna, both clad in dhotis, and their sons -- Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna -- showcased their bonhomie, to send out a message that the family is united.

Kunchitiga Vokkaliga community religious head Sri Nanjavadhuta Swami threw his weight behind the Gowda family and JDS by his presence. The ‘Janata Jaladhare’ programme was launched on April 16 by JDS to organise its workers ahead of the Assembly polls. 

Leaders missing
A few JDS MLAs, including GT Deve Gowda, SR Srinivas and K Srinivas Gowda, who have almost left the party, and senior leaders, including MLA Raveendra Srikantegowda and former MLC YSV Datta, gave the event a miss, indicating that they would quit the party ahead of the Assembly polls. Raveendra was absent due to personal reasons, JDS sources said. 

WILL GIVE BJP A LIST OF JDS LEADERS: IBRAHIM
Bengaluru: It can be easily seen that JDS is the only major party in Karnataka that is losing legislators rapidly. The BJP’s Old Mysore push is looking more ominous for the JDS since many of the targeted candidates for BJP are those from the JDS. Former MLA Manjunath Gowda had joined BJP from Malur last week. He might not be the last as many more are expected to jump ship as the polls come close.   When asked, JDS president CM Ibrahim confidently said, “JDS is not bothered by poaching. If they (the BJP) ask, we can give them a list, and they can take them. It will not affect our electoral performance.’’ Speaking about the BJP targeting Gowda and other JDS leaders, he said, “It will not affect the JDS. We have a plan and we will do well. The people are with us.’’

