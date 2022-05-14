STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramya showed indiscipline, says Congress as it hits back at former MP

Published: 14th May 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Divya_Spandana_or_Ramya

Divya Spandana aka Ramya (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A social media war broke out in the Congress party after former MP and actress Ramya took a dig at KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Twitter.

The grand old party’s top brass including the KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan, Youth Congress president Mohammed Nalapad has attacked the actress saying that her tweets were unwarranted and unnecessary.

Dhruvanarayan, speaking to reporters on Friday, said that the actress has shown indiscipline by complaining against the KPCC president in public.

“She could have brought the issue to the Congress leaders instead of tweeting,” he said.

“She could’ve approached the AICC general secretary or the state in-charge with a complaint,” Dhruvanarayan said.

Nalapad, who was trolled by Ramya on Twitter, said, “We are never against Ramya. She is a former MP from our party and she represented a Lok Sabha constituency at a young age. But when someone questions our leader, we will defend. Since she has questioned it openly we have taken to that platform to respond,” he said.

It is his responsibility as Congress Youth chief to defend the leaders, he said. 

FOCUS ON LARGER GOAL, MB PATIL URGES PARTY WORKERS

BENGALURU: Following a full-scale social media battle between former MP Ramya and Congress leaders, the party central leaders have asked the leaders to restrain themselves.

“The KPCC president himself had asked all to end the discussion. Prolonging it will be detrimental to Karnataka. I urge all party workers focus on the larger mission. Let’s work together,” Congress Campaign Committee Chairman MB Patil stated.  

Patil said Congress is a party of internal democracy.

“Unwritten code of ethics was breached. Hence Ramya voiced her opinion in the best interest of party. Some in the party have spoken out of turn and demeaned her,” Patil stated.

