Cabinet expansion after approval from high command, says Bommai

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he will get in touch with the BJP high command in New Delhi over phone in a day or two and only after receiving directions from the top leaders, the Cabinet expansion will take place.

CM Bommai inaugurates

renovated Dharavati Hanuman temple

near Hubballi on Sunday | D Hemanth

At Hubballi Airport on Sunday, he said the state government is currently busy with the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls which are due in June. The BJP core committee meeting on Saturday discussed the party’s strategy for the two elections, he added.

He said the party high command is keen on Cabinet expansion. On criticism from Opposition parties on various issues, Bommai said, “All issues like hijab, azaan and halal have been addressed legally and cordially. The issues were resolved as per directions from courts. Giving efficient and pro-people administration is more important.”

On speculation that the party would give an MLC ticket to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra and then induct him into the ministry, Bommai refused to comment, saying the high command will take a decision.

Later inaugurating the renovated Dharavati Hanuman Temple at Gokula village on the outskirts of Hubballi, along with Union minister Pralhad Joshi, he said Lord Hanuman was born in Karnataka.

Gave first speech in Gokula: CM

“WE allocated Rs 100 crore in the budget for the comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hills in Koppal district. A decision has been taken to build a Gaali Gopura atop the Anjanadri Hill,” he said, adding, all facilities, including a ropeway to reach the hilltop will be provided to tourists.

Recalling his association with Gokula village, Bommai said he had visited every house in the village and delivered his first speech in public life in Gokula. “I have not stopped speaking since then,” he added in a lighter vein.