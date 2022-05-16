Newborn declared dead found alive on way to funeral

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: A newborn was allegedly declared dead by a doctor of a private hospital but was later found to be alive while being taken for funeral by family members on Saturday. The incident took place in Turvihal town of Raichur district.

According to sources, Amaramma, wife of Erappa, delivered a baby girl at the Government Hospital in Turvihal on May 7. As the newborn was anaemic and the hospital lacked facilities, doctors advised the couple to take their baby to Sindhanoor taluk government hospital for further treatment. The couple, however, admitted the newborn to a private hospital on May 10. After treating the baby till May 14 (Saturday), the doctors declared the baby dead.

The parents brought the body of the baby back to Turvihal and started preparations for the funeral. A family member, however, noticed the child moving while on the way to the funeral and alerted the parents, who rushed the baby to the government hospital.

The doctor there confirmed that the baby was alive. the baby was admitted to another private hospital at Sindhanoor, where she is under treatment. Medical Officer, Turviahal Community Health Centre, Dr Manjunath Anagoudar confirmed that Amaramma delivered the baby at the same centre. He advised the parents to take the baby to the government hospital at Sindhanoor, but they opted for a private hospital.