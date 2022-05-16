STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Schools to reopen today in Karnataka, NEP will be rolled out

Schools across the state are all set to reopen on Monday, wh­i­ch is early, as the government is launching a learning recovery programme to help students this year.

Published: 16th May 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Students studying Plus one return after the annual exam on the first day at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai

Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools across the state are all set to reopen on Monday, wh­i­ch is early, as the government is launching a learning recovery programme to help students this year. This will be the first time in the last two years that students are starting their academic year with offline classes. 

The government is also rolling out the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 this year, with 20,000 anganwadis starting the new curriculum. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Sunday said the early start is to help students compensate for the setback in learning caused by pandemic. Educators have been given adequate training in both learning recovery programme and the new curriculum, he added.

NEP is not for all students, as it is being rolled out only in certain areas and for children in anganwadis. The new curriculum will begin only a mon­th after schools reopen, in June. 

‘Curbs, if needed, will be in Aug’

“Teachers and staff have been working hard to clean the schools and get the essential repair and paint works done,” Nagesh said. He also lent a hand to clean a government school in Tiptur on Sunday. There have been concerns over children starting offline classes, including the fear of the Covid fourth wave and mental challenges.

“Beginning of formal schooling was unfortunately delayed for most children because of Covid restrictions. Different children within the same class would have had very different experiences of the pandemic. They will also have varying levels of coping skills and resilience in dealing with those experiences,” said Shubra Johri Sinha, head of Ekya Byrathi School.

Nagesh said that restrictions, if needed for the fourth wave, will only be imposed in August. “The schools will be instrumental in bridging the gap created by online education,” said Aloysius D’mello, principal of Greenwood High International School.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Schools opening National Education Policy NEP
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp