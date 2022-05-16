Schools to reopen today in Karnataka, NEP will be rolled out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools across the state are all set to reopen on Monday, wh­i­ch is early, as the government is launching a learning recovery programme to help students this year. This will be the first time in the last two years that students are starting their academic year with offline classes.

The government is also rolling out the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 this year, with 20,000 anganwadis starting the new curriculum. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Sunday said the early start is to help students compensate for the setback in learning caused by pandemic. Educators have been given adequate training in both learning recovery programme and the new curriculum, he added.

NEP is not for all students, as it is being rolled out only in certain areas and for children in anganwadis. The new curriculum will begin only a mon­th after schools reopen, in June.

‘Curbs, if needed, will be in Aug’

“Teachers and staff have been working hard to clean the schools and get the essential repair and paint works done,” Nagesh said. He also lent a hand to clean a government school in Tiptur on Sunday. There have been concerns over children starting offline classes, including the fear of the Covid fourth wave and mental challenges.

“Beginning of formal schooling was unfortunately delayed for most children because of Covid restrictions. Different children within the same class would have had very different experiences of the pandemic. They will also have varying levels of coping skills and resilience in dealing with those experiences,” said Shubra Johri Sinha, head of Ekya Byrathi School.

Nagesh said that restrictions, if needed for the fourth wave, will only be imposed in August. “The schools will be instrumental in bridging the gap created by online education,” said Aloysius D’mello, principal of Greenwood High International School.