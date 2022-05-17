STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure appointed as interim chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council

Malkapure, who hails from Bidar district, is a two time MLC and he had also served in various party positions.

Published: 17th May 2022 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure

Karnataka BJP MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday appointed senior BJP MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure to perform the duties as the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council until a new person is elected to the post.

The appointment was necessitated as Basavaraj Horatti resigned as Chairman on Monday, and also the post of Deputy Chairman is lying vacant. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 184 of the Constitution of India, I, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, do hereby appoint Raghunath Rao Malkapure, Member of the Legislative Council to perform the duties of the Office of the Chairman of the Legislative Council with effect from 17.05.2022 until a Chairman is duly elected by the House," the official notification said.

Malkapure, who hails from Bidar district, is a two time MLC. He had also served in various party positions. "This is for the first time such an appointment has happened, as the post of both Chairman and Deputy Chairman were vacant," Horatti said.

Horatti, who resigned as Chairman and MLC on Monday, will be joining BJP soon, and is expected to be the party's candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers' constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghunath Rao Malkapure BJP Karnataka Legislative Council
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp