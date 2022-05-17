BJP MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure appointed as interim chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday appointed senior BJP MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure to perform the duties as the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council until a new person is elected to the post.

The appointment was necessitated as Basavaraj Horatti resigned as Chairman on Monday, and also the post of Deputy Chairman is lying vacant. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 184 of the Constitution of India, I, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, do hereby appoint Raghunath Rao Malkapure, Member of the Legislative Council to perform the duties of the Office of the Chairman of the Legislative Council with effect from 17.05.2022 until a Chairman is duly elected by the House," the official notification said.

Malkapure, who hails from Bidar district, is a two time MLC. He had also served in various party positions. "This is for the first time such an appointment has happened, as the post of both Chairman and Deputy Chairman were vacant," Horatti said.

Horatti, who resigned as Chairman and MLC on Monday, will be joining BJP soon, and is expected to be the party's candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers' constituency.