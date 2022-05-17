Civil service aspirant writes to PM in blood   

Shilpa P By

BENGALURU: A civil service aspirant wrote a letter in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure that exams for government jobs are free and fair. He claimed to be demotivated by the recent PSI recruitment scam.

Sri Shaila Miththaragi, a native of Adahalatti village of Athani taluk in Belagavi district and son of a farmer, is a graduate preparing for civil service exams. “I had appeared for civil service exams in 2021. Following the PSI scam, I feel that only those with money get government jobs and not the ones with merit,” Miththaragi said.

In his letter, he urged the PM to intervene and see to it that those who have written PSI exams honestly get justice, and the guilty are punished. “Cancellation of the PSI exam is demotivating. I am demotivated to prepare for civil service exams,” he wrote.