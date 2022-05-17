DK Shivakumar expresses concern over unemployment-related suicides 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Monday expressed concern over the rising rate of unemployment-related suicides in the state. “I am deeply saddened by the suicide of 23-year-old Sahana in Udupi. She took the extreme step because she could not find a suitable job despite having an MBA degree. This is not the first unemployment suicide in Karnataka,” he said.

Referring to Sahana who took extreme step last week, Shivakumar, who extended his condolences to Sahana’s family members, said he had no desire to do politics over a tragic loss of life.”We as a society should introspect on where we are going wrong. If an MBA has to commit suicide due to unemployment, we are definitely doing something wrong,” he said.

Further, Shivakumar wondered even when India has many brilliant minds, including Nobel laureates, why can’t their expertise be used to generate more employment opportunities. “Why is this happening? Why are our youth having to face despair? Some of the world’s most famous economists are Indians, including Nobel prize winners. Can we not take their expertise in creating jobs?”he said.

Shivakumar also said, “India has 100 unicorns now, Karnataka creates jobs for people from across India. “So why are we seeing a high unemployment rate and even suicides?” he asked.