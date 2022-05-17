STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar expresses concern over unemployment-related suicides 

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Monday expressed concern over the rising rate of unemployment-related suicides in the state.

Published: 17th May 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Monday expressed concern over the rising rate of unemployment-related suicides in the state.  “I am deeply saddened by the suicide of 23-year-old Sahana in Udupi. She took the extreme step because she could not find a suitable job despite having an MBA degree. This is not the first unemployment suicide in Karnataka,” he said.

Referring to Sahana who took extreme step last week, Shivakumar, who extended his condolences to Sahana’s family members, said he had no desire to do politics over a tragic loss of life.”We as a society should introspect on where we are going wrong. If an MBA has to commit suicide due to unemployment, we are definitely doing something wrong,” he said.

Further, Shivakumar wondered even when India has many brilliant minds, including Nobel laureates, why can’t their expertise be used to generate more employment opportunities. “Why is this happening? Why are our youth having to face despair? Some of the world’s most famous economists are Indians, including Nobel prize winners. Can we not take their expertise in creating jobs?”he said.

Shivakumar also said, “India has 100 unicorns now, Karnataka creates jobs for people from across India. “So why are we seeing a high unemployment rate and even suicides?” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Unemployment suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp