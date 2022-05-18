Anti-conversion law comes into effect in Karnataka state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday gave his assent to the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2022, or the Anti-Conversion Bill. With this, the law to check forcible conversions came into effect in the state amid opposition from the Christian minority community.

The ordinance promulgated by the Governor on Tuesday contains all elements of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill that was passed in the State Assembly in December 2021, but was not tabled in the Council where the BJP was one short of majority. The ordinance will be in effect till the Bill is passed in the Council in the next session.

Defending the law, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday had said it is not against any community and will be implemented in the state strictly. The ordinance provides for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

A person who wishes to convert to another faith shall give a declaration in a prescribed format at least 30 days in advance to the District Magistrate or the Additional District Magistrate. A religious converter has to give 30 days’ advance notice in a format to the District Magistrate.

In the case of declaration post-conversion, the converted person should send a declaration within 30 days of the date of conversion and the official concerned should notify it on the notice board and call for objections. If no objections are received, the District Magistrate should issue an official notification about such conversion, but if any objections are received, the officer can get an inquiry conducted. If any institution violates the provisions of this ordinance, the person or persons in charge of the affairs of the institution will be liable for punishment and the government will not provide any financial aid or grant to such institutions.

The law proposes imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000. For violation of provisions for minors, women and SC, STs, the offenders will face imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000. In cases of mass conversion, there will be three- to ten-year jail term and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. It also states that any marriage which has happened for the sole purpose of unlawful conversion will be declared null and void by the family court. The offence under the ordinance will be cognizable and non-bailable.

Representatives of the Christian Community in Karnataka had appealed to the Governor to refrain from giving assent to the Bill in the interest and welfare of the minorities.

