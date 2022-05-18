Bengaluru school girls have brawl on road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social media was rife with shock on Tuesday as a video of two gangs of girls allegedly from Bishop Cotton Girls' School were seen physically fighting.

Videos of the girls fighting made their rounds on late Tuesday evening, with rumours flying on the cause behind the incident. However, no official statement has been made by the police or school on the incident. The video shows what appears to be two gangs of girls wearing Bishop Cotton Girls' School uniforms fighting near Vittal Malya road on Tuesday afternoon, joined by some girls not in uniform. A baseball bat is seen passing hands to hit each other. Meanwhile, a girl is seen being dragged down some stairs before hitting her head.

While it is still unsure on what exactly started the incident, rumours on the events behind the incident have been flying on social media. Most notably, screenshots from social media have been making the rounds, alleging that the cause behind the incident was due to a feud between two girls over one of their boyfriends.

The fight gathered numerous viewers online and offline. It was eventually broken up by locals in the area. The girl who had hit her head was seen walking away with a bloody nose.