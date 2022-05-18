Karnataka: Khader demands probe into firearm training camp in Kodagu  

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Deputy Congress Legislature Party leader UT Khader on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the forearm training camp conducted by Bajrang Dal in Kodagu recently.

Addressing a press meet, Khader termed the firearm training as ‘Taliban culture’ and said the government’s silence over the issue indicates that it has outsourced goondaism. “Chief Minister Bsavaraj Bommai should break his silence. Also, the home and education ministers owe us an explanation,” he said.

Stating that the controversial event had no permission from the police department, Khader said the purpose of holding such an event should be known and hence an inquiry is necessary. “If not, it will appear as if the government is indirectly supporting such events.”

Further, he said if the same event was organised by some dalit, backward class or minority organisations, then they would have been branded as terrorists by now.

KG Bopaiah’s take

Madikeri: Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah on Tuesday justified the firearms training camp conducted by Bajrang Dal in Kodagu, adding that it did not violate any rules. He was speaking to reporters after attending a private event in Siddapura. “We don’t have to answer the questions posed by the SDPI. The allegations that have been made against Bajrang Dal over the event in Kodagu are all baseless. The Sangha members have been trained for self defense and protection. There was no violation of law,” he said.

Training event for self-defence, claims KSE

Shivamogga: Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa defended the alleged arms training given to youths by Bajrang Dal in Madikeri, saying it was “necessary to prevent attacks on Hindu temples and people. What’s wrong if training is organised?” Eshwarappa told reporters here on Tuesday that no participant at the camp was given arms. “The school was not open at the time of training due to holidays. Were the participants given training with live bullets? The PFI has lodged a complaint. Is the BJP doing any anti-national activity like the PFI? Shouldn’t we give training for our own safety? Is it an offence to hold such a training camp?” he said. “I’m not against Muslims. Many Muslims are now slowly supporting the BJP,” he claimed. Eshwarappa criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for visiting the tomb of Aurangzeb in Maharashtra at a time when a shivaling was found at Gyanvapi masjid. Asked if he is rejoining the cabinet, Eshwarappa said, “If not today, I will definitely join later.” ENS

