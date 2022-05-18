Karnataka MLAs now draw salary of Rs 2.05 lakh per month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly are now getting the revised pay hike which amounts to Rs 2.05 lakh per month. In February, before the budget sessions, Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Act was passed in both the houses.

The bill had proposed a hike of 50 per cent in salaries and other allowances for legislators. The bill also propose to increase the salary once in five years automatically. The new hike came into effect from April 1, 2022.

As per the document, an MLA’s salary includes Rs 40,000 basic salary, Rs 60,000 as constituency allowance, Rs 60,000 as constituency travel allowance, Rs 20,000 as salary and other expenses for their personal assistants, Rs 5,000 for postal expenses and Rs 20,000 as phone allowance. The Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was also passed that proposed a salary hike of 50 per cent for the CM and ministers.