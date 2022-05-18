STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka MLAs now draw salary of Rs 2.05 lakh per month

The bill had proposed a hike of 50 per cent in salaries and other allowances for  legislators.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly are now getting the revised pay hike which amounts to Rs 2.05 lakh per month. In February, before the budget sessions,  Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Act was passed in both the houses.

The bill had proposed a hike of 50 per cent in salaries and other allowances for  legislators. The bill also propose to increase the salary once in five years automatically. The new hike came into effect from April 1, 2022.  

As per the document, an MLA’s salary includes Rs 40,000 basic salary, Rs 60,000 as constituency allowance, Rs 60,000 as constituency travel allowance, Rs 20,000 as salary and other expenses for their personal assistants, Rs 5,000 for postal expenses and Rs 20,000 as phone allowance. The Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was also passed that proposed a salary hike of 50 per cent for the CM and ministers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Legislative Assembly Pension Allowance
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp