Karnataka: ‘Not cut, added information on Shaheed in text’

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The state education department’s textbook revision committee has retained information on Tipu Sultan and the Anglo-Mysore wars, removed “irrelevant information” about the Tiger of Mysore, while including the speech on ‘personality development’ by KB Hedgewar, the founding Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for Class 10 students.

The committee has also introduced additional information on Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Swami Vivekananda in the revised Kannada first language textbook for Class 10, besides including chapters on four other leaders, the chapters on whom were removed in 2014, education department’s textbook committee head Rohit Chakratheertha said.

With growing opposition from leaders across parties over the alleged removal of a chapter on Bhagat Singh from the revised textbook, the State Textbook Society on Tuesday clarified that they had not removed the chapter on the martyr from the revised Kannada first language textbook for Class 10.

Chakratheertha, chairman of the committee to revise social science textbooks from Classes 6 to 10 and Kannada textbooks from Classes 1 to 10, said contrary to rumours about removing chapters on Bhagat Singh, they had instead added information about him.

While retaining information about Tipu Sultan, the committee has removed “irrelevant portions” pertaining to his contributions to Mysuru, Nanjangud, and Ramanagar, Chakratheertha said.

The Managing Director of Karnataka Textbook Society Madegowda MP said that among 534 title books, 83 titles are revised and approved.