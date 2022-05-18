Will use tech expertise to fight cyber crime in Karnataka, says new Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : CH Pratap Reddy, a 1991 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as the 37th Police Commissioner of Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, at the office of the Police Commissioner on Infantry Road.

In his maiden interaction with the media, Reddy, a BTech graduate, said he will use his experience in technology to review the functioning of CEN police stations to reduce pending cases. He also stressed on setting up Major Crimes Monitoring Units in every division and the CCB too, and that safety of women will be given top priority.

“I will continue the good work of the previous Police Commissioner Kamal Pant without any changes. Bengaluru is a global city recognised in any part of the world. Major law and order situations or crime cases go viral and this is where responsive and credible policing comes into the picture,” Reddy said.

On key issues, he said that rowdyism, overstaying by foreigners, drugs and gambling houses will be addressed. Officers found neglecting duty would be severely dealt with. On the recent acid attack case, he said crimes against women would not be tolerated. “Speedy investigations and trials to ensure severe punishment will be top priority,” Reddy said.

With traffic back on the roads post the pandemic, several programmes and technology have been adopted to improve the traffic situation and reduce congestion. He said the Cybercrime Incident Report model of the Bengaluru Police has been adopted across the country. How fast the victim reports to CIR matters so that police can act swiftly to recover lost money. Meanwhile, Kamal Pant, after handing over charge, said his 22-month stint as police commissioner was the most satisfying in his career.

Reddy wants towing vehicles back on roads

Bengaluru’s new Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy is keen on bringing towing vehicles back into action on the roads of Bengaluru. After taking charge as police commissioner, Reddy hinted that towing vehicles would be back with revised guidelines, as he feels they are a must for managing traffic. Reacting to a question, Reddy said, “Towing vehicles are a necessity for traffic police and the city. Even in case of an accident, towing vehicles are needed to move vehicles. After talking to the government, we will fast-track bringing them back, with revised guidelines.”