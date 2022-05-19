STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

123 vehicles to boost JDS; BJP, former CM H D Kumaraswamy trade barbs in Bengaluru

The vehicles, which will be equipped with LCD screens, will travel across 180 Assembly constituencies and highlight the party’s ‘pancharatna’ schemes.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Buoyed by the success of its recent ‘Janata Jaladhare’ rally, the Janatha Dal (Secular) on Wednesday procured 123 vehicles to take the party’s manifesto to people during campaigning for the 2023 Assembly polls in the states.  

The vehicles, which will be equipped with LCD screens, will travel across 180 Assembly constituencies and highlight the party’s ‘pancharatna’ schemes -- agriculture, health, irrigation, employment, women and youth empowerment, said party leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy, who received the keys of the Tata Ace vehicles at a showroom on Tumakuru Road.  

The BJP wasted no time in tweeting about this. The party asked whether the JDS has 123 candidates to field in the polls as one-fourth of the 123 have been defecting to other parties and it is likely to be vanquished.   

“The former #LuckyDipCmHDK, Good luck with your Pancharatna program. Devegowda, Revanna, Kumaraswamy, Prajwal Revanna, Nikhil Kumaraswamy: These are the JDS pancharatnas. Is winning five seats your scheme?” the BJP tweeted.

Responding strongly to the saffron party’s barbs, Kumaraswamy said they are the real pancharatnas and the JDS will take it as a challenge to prove it. “Why did you come at us for power. Don’t you have any shame belittling the Deve Gowda family. I know what all crossroads you trod for the sake of power,” he charged. He also came down heavily on the seven BJP ministers, representing Bengaluru, for the havoc caused by the rain with the city turning into a “virtual swimming pool”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janata Jaladhare Janatha Dal 2023 Assembly polls BJP
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp