85.63% students clear Karnataka SSLC exams, 145 including 21 from govt schools get 100%

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 8,53,436 students who appeared for the SSLC exams, 85.63 percent (7,30,881) including 86.34 percent (3,52,752) boys and 92.44 percent (3,68,579) girls passed, announced the minister for primary and secondary education B C Nagesh. This is the highest pass percentage in 10 years due to student friendly evaluation, he said.

He added that while there used to be 20 percent tough questions, this year only 10 percent of the questions were tough. As many as 40,061 students have been promoted by giving grace marks including 35,931 students for one subject, 3,940 students for two subjects and 190 students for three subjects. One to ten grace marks were given for first language, and one to eight grace marks were given for second, third languages and core subjects. In the regular exams conducted in 2019-20, as many as 72.42 percent students had passed, he said.

This year, 88 percent students from 5,717 government schools, 87.84 percent students from 3,416 aided schools and 92.29 percent students of 6,202 unaided schools have passed. 91.32 percent students (4,28,385) from rural areas and 86.64 percent students (2,92,946) from urban areas have passed. 87.65 percent (4,03,361) Kannada medium students and 92.88 percent (292526) English medium students have passed.

1,462 government schools and 467 aided and 1991 unaided schools have secured cent percent results. Two government schools, three aided and 15 unaided schools have secured zero percent results.

32 districts have got A grade (75 to 100 percent) results, and only two districts including Bengaluru South and Yadgiri have got B grade (60 to 75 percent) results. 16.48 percent students have scored 90 to 100 percent marks, 25.31 percent have scored 80 to 89 percent marks, 24.06 percent have scored 70 to 79 percent marks, 19.95 percent have scored 60 to 69 percent, 12.17 percent have scored 50 to 59 marks and 2.03 percent have scored 35 to 49 percent marks.

As many as 145 students including 21 from government schools have secured 100% marks in the exams. 24 students from Bengaluru have scored cent percent marks.

309 students including 48 from government schools secured 624 marks, 472 students including 99 from government schools secured 623 marks, 615 students including 97 from government schools secured 622 marks, 706 students including 110 from government schools secured 621 marks, and 773 students including 129 from government schools secured 620 marks.

19125 students scored 125 marks in first language, 13458 scored cent percent marks in second language and 43126 students in third language. Also, 13683 students in mathematics, 6592 in science and 50782 in social science have scored cent percent marks.

Students can submit applications online via sslc.karnataka.gov.in for scanned copies of answer scripts from 20 May to 30 May, and for revaluation and recounting from 24 May to 6 June. Supplementary exams will be held from 27 June to 4 July, and students can register for it from 20 May to 30 May.

The helpline numbers for clarifications of results are 080-23310075/080-23310076/080-23562267/23561271