STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP gives Horatti a warm welcome

Former chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti joined the BJP here on Wednesday, after severing long ties with the Janata Parivar.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP leaders welcome Basavaraj Horatti

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP leaders welcome Basavaraj Horatti.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti joined the BJP here on Wednesday, after severing long ties with the Janata Parivar. He is likely to be the BJP’s official candidate from the West Teachers’ MLC seat which he held for over four decades. 

Though there were several Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders within the BJP, the entry of Horatti can be termed as an added advantage as the party can be sure of victory in the MLC polls besides sending a message that it holds the community in high regards, said political pundits.

Welcoming the 76-year-old Lingayat community leader, who hails from Mudhol in Bhagalkote district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai observed that Horatti joining the BJP will strengthen the party in North Karnataka.  An exclusive event in Hubballi will be organised, mostly ahead of the June 13 MLC polls, Bommai informed.

As Horatti did not cite any reason for quitting the JD(S), there were speculations about him being sidelined in the party. But he did not criticise the party, instead thanked JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda for his and the party’s support.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti BJP MLC
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp