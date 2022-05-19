BJP gives Horatti a warm welcome

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti joined the BJP here on Wednesday, after severing long ties with the Janata Parivar. He is likely to be the BJP’s official candidate from the West Teachers’ MLC seat which he held for over four decades.

Though there were several Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders within the BJP, the entry of Horatti can be termed as an added advantage as the party can be sure of victory in the MLC polls besides sending a message that it holds the community in high regards, said political pundits.

Welcoming the 76-year-old Lingayat community leader, who hails from Mudhol in Bhagalkote district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai observed that Horatti joining the BJP will strengthen the party in North Karnataka. An exclusive event in Hubballi will be organised, mostly ahead of the June 13 MLC polls, Bommai informed.

As Horatti did not cite any reason for quitting the JD(S), there were speculations about him being sidelined in the party. But he did not criticise the party, instead thanked JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda for his and the party’s support.