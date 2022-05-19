STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caravans roll out of Hubballi as camping tops tourism trend

For the first time, a Hubballi-based company has started rolling out caravans for tourism firms.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  For the first time, a Hubballi-based company has started rolling out caravans for tourism firms. Five such vehicles have already been built by the company and the recreational vehicles are receiving a good response. Various sizes of caravans are being built here and the company has received orders from even neighbouring Kerala. The firm, which has been working in a special purpose vehicle for the Indian Army, Indian Space Research Organisation and Defence Research and Development Organisation is now trying its hand in developing futuristic caravan models. 

Jagadish Hiremath, Managing Director, Able Designs and Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, which is building the caravans, said the company aims to provide maximum comfort and a variety of luxury features as the standard.

“Our caravan features an incredible amount of storage space both inside and outside. All the camping accessories and active gears will fit perfectly. Besides being spacious, the caravans offer many amenities such as elegantly designed bedroom, dining space, modern entertainment system, modern kitchenette and a washroom,” he explained.

“The roof-mounted solar panels and surveillance cameras are the latest features in the caravans that we build. We recently designed the first caravan of North Karnataka for Swarnaa Group of Companies in Hubballi. Another caravan built for a Bengaluru-based company was recently showcased in a tourism fair in Kerala and received a good response,” he said.

Amruth Joshi, a travel expert from Hubballi, pointed out that caravan tourism is the latest trend and many companies are investing in the futuristic tourism product. “The government has come out with policies to popularise caravan tourism. In a few years, caravan bases will be coming up in major tourism destinations across Karnataka. Post the pandemic, many corporate companies are planning to own caravans of their own,” he said.

