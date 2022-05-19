In a first, Youth Policy lays stress on mental health

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, the draft of the Karnataka Youth Policy-2022, which was released on Wednesday, stressed on mental and physical health of youths. The final policy is expected to be released by June 15, said Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister K C Narayana Gowda.

The draft policy focuses on youth of the age group between 15 and 29 years and on their education, training, employment, entrepreneurship, health and wellbeing, sports and fitness, arts and culture as well as value-based leadership development.

The policy suggested restructuring of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, including the Yuva budget in the annual budget and formation of a Youth Advisory Group. The policy also spoke about education and filling the gaps through skill training programmes.

“New challenges, such as technological progress and humanitarian crises like Covid, highlighted the need to rethink the state’s approach to youth development. The policy focuses on youth development and youth for development,’’ R Balasubramaniam, Chairman of the policy expert committee and founder of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, told reporters.

In October 2021, the state government had constituted a 13-member expert committee to frame the Karnataka Youth Policy. In 2012, it had framed the Youth Policy when Jagadish Shettar was CM.

The draft policy is available in the public domain and the department has given ten days for feedback from various sectors. “Once this is done, we will place it before the cabinet for approval and release,’’ the minister said.

Recommendations

Set up Manochaitanya at educational, training institutions

Prevent youth mortality due to road accidents

Improve state of sexual and reproductive health

Promote health and nutrition among youth

Focus on awareness to deal with ill effects of addiction

Set up a Fit Karnataka movement similar to Fit India Movement