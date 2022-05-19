STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains wreak havoc in Karnataka for third day

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai undertook a city tour for the second day in a row to inspect the rain-related damages.

People wade through knee-deep water near Silk Board Junction after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday evening | Express

By PTI

BENGALURU: Heavy downpour continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru for the third day leading to declaration of holiday for schools in some regions.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of the State since Tuesday with the pounding rains.

In view of heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada district for the second day, deputy commissioner K V Rajendra declared a holiday to all government, aided, unaided primary and high schools.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao also instructed schools to take decisions on holiday as heavy rains are continuing in the twin coastal districts.

In the state capital, there was no respite from rains today as the downpour continued for the third consecutive day. Families living in low-lying areas struggled to remove rain water that gushed into their houses. There was waterlogging in many parts of Bengaluru.

Several roads in the city were damaged. The city witnessed traffic snarls at many places.

Many dams including the Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathi, Almatti, Narayanapura, Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha were inching towards filling to the brim due to the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Weather Department has forecast thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Gadag, Raichur, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere, Koppal, Ballari and Shivamogga.

