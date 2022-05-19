STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'We want Priyanka Gandhi to concentrate on South too': Karnataka Congress chief

This comes amid speculation in a section of the Karnataka Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, that it wants her to contest the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

Published: 19th May 2022 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections next year, State Congress President D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the party wants its national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to "concentrate" on the South where elections are coming up.

This comes amid speculation in a section of the Karnataka Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, that it wants her to contest the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

"Not like that. She had actively campaigned during the recent elections (to five States), we are requesting her to do the same during the next elections. I have not put it (across). We want (her) to concentrate on the South also," Shivakumar said in response to a question on reports that he has insisted on Priyanka Gandhi to contest the Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

Responding to a query on possible candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, the KPCC chief said, "We have a tradition in our party for Rajya Sabha polls, we will abide by what they (central leadership) say. Even now keeping the national interest in mind, they will decide."

The elections to four seats of Rajya Sabha is necessitated as the term of office of members - Nirmala Sitharaman (Union Finance Minister) and K C Ramamurthy of BJP, and Jairam Ramesh and late Oscar Fernandes of Congress is due to expire on June 30.

Regarding candidates for polls to seven Legislative Council seats to be elected by MLAs scheduled for June 3, Shivakumar said he would hold a discussion with Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah in this regard.

"We have discussed one round, we will discuss another round, after that we will take a call. There are only two seats for us, our options are very limited, and many people are seeking (tickets). Whatever is in the interest of the party, the high command will decide," he said.

The election to Legislative Council is necessitated as the term of office of seven members is going to expire on June 14.

In this election, each MLC candidate would require a minimum of 29 votes to win.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D K Shivakumar Congress Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp