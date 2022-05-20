Bajrang Dal event not held on school premises: Management

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Zaru Ganapathi, president of the Sai Shankar Institution, Ponnampet, on Thursday refuted reports that the Bajrang Dal’s controversial firearms training camp was held on the school premises. Addressing a press meet on Thursday, he said Bajrang Dal’s Shaurya Prashikshana Varga event was held on the premises of the school, but arms training was organised outside.

He said that the school premises had been hosting various events of several organisations during the vacation for many years now.

“Similarly, the Bajrang Dal event was hosted this time. However, the school is being defamed due to political gains. The allegations against the school are baseless and I can take those making these allegations to the actual place where the training was held, which is outside the school compound,” he said.

He stated that the school management has always been working towards establishing an amicable atmosphere to students from all communities. “No student or staff from the institution took part in the Bajrang Dal event. The institution has extended education to 140 students affected by floods in 2018. The people who have raised allegations against the institution must rethink,” he said.