STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bajrang Dal event not held on school premises: Management

He said that the school premises had been hosting various events of several organisations during the vacation for many years now.

Published: 20th May 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

The procession being taken out to the taluk grounds in Virajpet on Thursday

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Zaru Ganapathi, president of the Sai Shankar Institution, Ponnampet, on Thursday refuted reports that the Bajrang Dal’s controversial firearms training camp was held on the school premises. Addressing a press meet on Thursday, he said Bajrang Dal’s Shaurya Prashikshana Varga event was held on the premises of the school, but arms training was organised outside.

He said that the school premises had been hosting various events of several organisations during the vacation for many years now.

“Similarly, the Bajrang Dal event was hosted this time. However, the school is being defamed due to political gains. The allegations against the school are baseless and I can take those making these allegations to the actual place where the training was held, which is outside the school compound,” he said.

He stated that the school management has always been working towards establishing an amicable atmosphere to students from all communities. “No student or staff from the institution took part in the Bajrang Dal event. The institution has extended education to 140 students affected by floods in 2018. The people who have raised allegations against the institution must rethink,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp