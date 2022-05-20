STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindu Samajotsava held in Kodagu, hundreds attend

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini wing of Bajrang Dal organised a ‘Hindu Samajotsava’ event in Virajpet on Thursday.

Published: 20th May 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hindutva, saffron flag

Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini wing of Bajrang Dal organised a ‘Hindu Samajotsava’ event in Virajpet on Thursday. A procession, along with Dollu Kunitha performance, kick-started the programme at the taluk grounds which saw the participation of hundreds of people.

“Hindu girls must create awareness and only then can we preserve our culture, tradition and religion,” said Harika Manjunath, one of the main speakers at the event. Seer Sri Sri Sri Svathanthra Basavalinga, VHP district president Krishna Murthy and others were present during the event.

