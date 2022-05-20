Hindu Samajotsava held in Kodagu, hundreds attend

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini wing of Bajrang Dal organised a ‘Hindu Samajotsava’ event in Virajpet on Thursday. A procession, along with Dollu Kunitha performance, kick-started the programme at the taluk grounds which saw the participation of hundreds of people.

“Hindu girls must create awareness and only then can we preserve our culture, tradition and religion,” said Harika Manjunath, one of the main speakers at the event. Seer Sri Sri Sri Svathanthra Basavalinga, VHP district president Krishna Murthy and others were present during the event.