NGT bans sale of sand extracted from CRZ in all coastal Karnataka districts

By Express News Service

UDUPI : The National Green Tribunal (NGT) , Southern Bench, Chenna,i in its order on May 18, 2022 has barred the sale of sand ext rac ted f rom Coas tal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) in all coastal districts. Earlier, licensed holders allegedly damaged the natural course of river by extracting the sand bars stating that sand deposits in the rivers obstruct the navigation of fishing boats, and accumulation of silt leads to inundation of neighbouring areas.

The NGT Bench comprising Judicial Member K Ramakrishnan and Expert Member Dr Satyagopal Korlapati said that now if the sand is removed from CRZ to “clear the obstructions in the navigation path of fishing boats”, it should not be sold, but can be used only for levelling the low-lying areas of river bed and strengthening river bunds.

According to sources in the Mines and Geology Department in Udupi district, there were 23 sandbars identified earlier in CRZ in Udupi district that were approved by the Karnataka State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA). However, permission for four sandbars in Kundapur has lapsed and the remaining are operating till date in Udupi and Brahmavara taluks. Udupi DC Kurma Rao M told TNIE that action will be taken after the district administration gets a copy of the NGT’s order.

Sandeep, a senior geologist in Mines and Geology Department, informed that there are three sand blocks in non- CRZ areas - two in Halnadu village and one in Amparu villagein the district. Environmental activist and convener of National Environment Care Federation (NECF)- Shashidhar Shetty said that NGT has given a commendable order. ‘’Damaging ecology and looting of sand in the guise of clearing the navigation path of fishing boats will not be possible anymore,’’ he said, congratulating advocate Ranjan Shetty for winning the case before NGT.