Social activists demand resignation of Transport Minister Sriramulu

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Social activist and president of Citizens for Democracy (CFD) SR Hiremath has alleged that they have unearthed a land scam involving Demanding resignation of Transport Minister B Sriramulu, who created false documents by influencing officials.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Hiremath, along with Jana Sangrama Parishat president N Vijay Kumar and others, released several documents supporting their claims and urged the Chief Minister to sack the minister from the cabinet.

Hiremath said that a study team of National Committee For Protection of Natural Resources (NCPNR) and Samaj Parivartana Samudaya unearthed a land scam of 27.25 acres in Ballari by creating fake documents of sale agreements and serious abuse of power by influencing senior officials like the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner in grabbing the land in Ballari city.

“The land scam happened in 2002 but came to light through a recent order of the Ballari court based on an investigation of Lokayukta officials, transferring the criminal case against Sriramulu and others, including government officials to a special court in Bengaluru which was created to prosecute elected representatives,” he said. Express tried to contact Minister Sriramulu, but he was not available for comments.