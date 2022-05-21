STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
33% quota for women in outsourced govt jobs

The circular also said that women can do equally good work even in outsourced jobs.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a significant move, the state government has reserved 33 per cent for outsourced women employees in all the departments. Chief Secretary P Ravikumar issued a circular in this regard on on Friday. At present, out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees, there are 1.5 lakh  outsourced staff. So now, at 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees. 

According to the circular, the state government recruits drivers, data entry operators, housekeeping staff and other group D employees through outsourcing. At present, to give more opportunities to women, there is 30 per cent reservation in direct recruitment under   the Karnataka Civil Service.

The circular also said that women can do equally good work even in outsourced jobs. Therefore, all government jobs and services through outsourcing should have 33 per cent reservation for women. Officials concerned should mention the same in the tender seeking outsourced employees. The same should also be included in the memorandum of understanding with private agencies while recruiting outsourced staff. The 33 per cent reservation is applicable for all autonomous bodies, universities, urban local bodies and other government offices. Senior officials should ensure that it is implemented without any hurdle.

