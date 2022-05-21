STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beating all odds, 156 children in child care institutions pass SSLC

  Beating all odds, 156 children housed in 76 Government Child Care Institutions (CCIs) across the state have passed SSLC.

Published: 21st May 2022

Students greet each other, relieved that their SSLC examinations are over in Bengaluru on Thursday. Language papers were held on the concluding day  | Vinod Kumar T

Representational image (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beating all odds, 156 children housed in 76 Government Child Care Institutions (CCIs) across the state have passed SSLC. As many as 16 of them have passed with distinction scoring over 85 per cent, while 92 have scored more than 60 per cent, said Latha Kumari, Director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Department of Women and Child Development. These children are placed in government CCIs under the Juvenile Justice Act. 

Of these children, 13 are from two CCIs in Bagalkot, nine each from four CCIs in Ballari and Belagavi, 11 from three CCIs in Bidar, one from Chamarajnagar, five from Chikkaballapur, one from Chikkamagaluru, seven from Chitradurga, four from Dakshina Kannada, 14 each from Davangere and Dharwad, six are from Gadag, seven from Hassan, five from Kalaburagi, eight from Kodagu, one each from Kolar and Koppal, five from Mysuru, three from Ramanagar, eight from Shivamogga, two from Tumakuru, three from Udupi, four from Uttara Kannada, 13 from Vijayapura and two from Yadgir. 

Varsha (name changed), staying at Nammane Shelter of APSA, an NGO in Bengaluru, secured 96 per cent marks in SSLC exams that were announced on Thursday. After her father abandoned their family, her single mother worked as a domestic help to take care of four children. APSA intervened and placed Varsha at their Nammane Shelter, where she is focusing on her education. 

