Judokas bag 15 medals at Karnataka Mini Olympics

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Judo players from the district showed outstanding performance winning medals at Karnataka State second Mini Olympic Games 2022 held at Bengaluru recently. They won 11 Gold, two Silver and two Bronze medals. Among the girl players- Bhoomika (32 kg category) bagged gold, Amruta Naik (36 kg) – gold, Sweta Alaknur (40 kg) – gold, Sonalika C S (44 kg) – gold, Shagufta Walikar (48 kg) – gold, Aliya (52 kg) – gold, Afrin (57 kg) – gold and Nisha Kangralkar (+57 kg) - bronze medal.

Medal winners at Karnataka State Second Mini Olympic Games 2022 seen along with their coach Rohini Patil, Kutuja Multani, Belgaum District Judo Association Secretary Vikramsinh Kadampatil and Devishree Kadampatil

Among boys- Suraj Sawant (40 kg) – gold, Preetam (45 kg) – silver, Amit Kumar (50 kg) – silver, Riyaj Killekar (55 kg) – gold, Abdul (60 kg) – bronze, Irshad (66 kg) – gold and Aryan Dongale (+66 kg) - gold medal. The winners were coached at the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Judo Center, Belagavi. Judo Coach Rohini Patil and Kutuja Multani guided the players towards success.