STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dharwad: Nine of marriage party killed as MUV rams tree

 Of the nine dead, eight belonged to one family and were residing in and around Benkankatti. 

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

The MUV involved in the accident being towed away  | Express

By Mallikarjun Hiremath 
Express News Service

DHARWAD: Nine people of a marriage party were killed when the multi-utility vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree and turned turtle on the outskirts of Dharwad early Saturday morning. While seven people died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. Of the nine dead, eight belonged to one family and were residing in and around Benkankatti. 

The accident happened when the driver lost control trying to overtake another vehicle on Mansur-Benkankatti Road near Nigadi. The deceased have been identified as Ananya (14), Harsha (13), Shilpa (34), Nelavva (43), Madushree (20), Maheshwarayya (11), Chennavva, (45), Manushree, (16) and Shambulingayya (44). Channavva and Manushri died at the hospital. 

The injured — Aradhya Huttamallanavar (5), Akankasha Huttammallanavar (11), Sagar Dasankoppa (12), Muttu Marigoudar and Nirmala Dasankoppa (45) — are being treated at various hospitals. Some injured have also been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. It is said 20 people were travelling when the accident occurred. They were heading to Benkankatti after attending a marriage function in Mansur village. 

The marriage was earlier planned in front of groom Manjunath Dasankoppa’s residence in Benkankatti, but due to heavy rain, the family members thought it would be difficult to perform religious rituals and shifted the venue.

Death of beloved grandson leaves family shattered 

13-year-old Harsha Angadi had two ambitions in life — to become a civil servant and take care of his grandmother. But destiny had something else in store for him. Harsha was among the nine people who died in the Dharwad accident. Harsha was a Class 7 student in Nigadi government school. 
A native of Mangundi, Harsha was staying with his grandmother Kusumavathi, who is in her late 60s, at Nigadi. 

On hearing the devastating news,  Kusumavathi fainted and was rushed to a  private hospital.  “Harsha was told to stay back in Mangundi during the Covid lockdown. However, his love towards his grandmother pulled him to Nigadi. He left his parents to stay with his grandmother. He was very studious,” Shivanand, the boy’s relative, told TNSE.  “If someone gave him money, he used to save it for his grandmother. His parents decided to shift him to city for better education... but he never agreed... he wanted to be with his grandmother,” said a neighbour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharwad road accident
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp