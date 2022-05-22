Gyanvapi Mosque issue: CPM disappointed with Supreme Court stand

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Communist Party of India (M) has expressed its dissatisfaction over the stand of the supreme Court of India on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue of Varanasi.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, CPM Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat said the supreme court should not have allowed the lower court of Varanasi to conduct survey as it has amounted to a violation of the Place of worship (Special Provisions ) Act 1991 Act which has come precisely to ensure that such controversies over religious places are avoided and that efforts to change there existing character not be permitted.

Karat said that the Supreme Court during the passing of the orders on the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya has said that it is an exceptional case and the orders on Ayodhya can not be taken as an instance for other places of worship.

But by not intervening in the civil court order of conducting the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque issue, the Supreme Court has ignored its own orders, it is disappointing Brinda Karat said.

Pro Hindu activists are approaching courts for surveys in Mathura and Qutub Minar arguing that there were temples. If the courts continue to admit the pleas and allow the survey, where should the people belonging to minorities go for offering prayers, she asked. Considering this issue, the Parliament passed the Act in 1991 which prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947, Karat said.

She alleged that the BJP government is creating controversy through the activists just to divert the attention of the people about the real issues of unemployment and an increase in the prices of essential commodities abnormally. Answering a question on the passing of the orders on the Hijab issue by the High Court of Karnataka, she said it is not acceptable to a majority of the people in the country and a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the order of Karnataka High Court.

Kalaburagi district unit secretary of CPI (M) Neela K, District Committee members M. B. Sharanabasappa Mamashetty and M. B. Sajjan were present.