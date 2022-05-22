STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Young couple found dead in a charred car 

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that, while they were reported missing from Hebbal on May 18, they arrived in Mangaluru, on a bike and rented a house.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A couple who were reported missing at Hebbal police station in Bengaluru, were found dead in a charred car that was probably set on fire at Heggunje village near Brahmavar police station limits on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Yashwanth Yadav V (23) and Jyothi M (23) from Hebbal.

Sources said Yashwanth had completed his graduation, and on May 18, at around 12 noon, left home on a bike to attend tally classes and did not return home since then. Similarly, Jyothi who had completed her graduation left home on the same day, saying that she would return after attending an interview. Her mobile phone has also remained switched off.

On Saturday, at around 11.30 am, they approached a travel agent in Mangaluru and booked a car. They went around the coast, travelled up to Bhatkal, visited beaches and at around 1.30 am reached near the Mandarthi temple. By about 3 am they reached the Heggunje village at around 3.05 am. Yashwanth then sent a message to his brother, saying that he was taking an extreme step. He even sent the location. By about 3.20 am, the locals saw the burning car. By the time the police were intimated, the two were reportedly dead. Though this is suspected to be a case of suicide, further investigation is still on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

