Scottish varsity to look for tie-up with Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials from the University of Dundee, Scotland, have announced that they will be visiting Karnataka in September to explore opportunities for collaborating with the state government in the sector of higher education and research.

Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan had visited the University in the UK on Saturday. Speaking to the Minister, the university officials said, “The collaboration will create ample opportunities for students of Karnataka to enhance their capabilities. In addition, we also contribute to design updated programmes for degree, post-graduate and PhD students”.

The collaboration will include a visit by the teaching faculty from the university to India for two years. Karnataka students have also being invited to attend classes at the university. Narayan has been in the UK for the last few days and has delivered a keynote address at the Commonwealth Education Conference on Friday. During his trip, he has also visited the University of Edinburgh. He mooted the idea of collaboration between the State Higher Education Department and the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

