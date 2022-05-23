Inspired by Modi’s life, Hubballi firm comes up with tea dispenser

B K Lakshmikantha By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life from a tea seller at Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat to become the Prime Minister who advocates for innovations and start-ups, Steira Technovations, a company from Hubballi, has come up with mobile tea dispensers to help poor tea vendors at railway stations and bus depots.

The tea vendors and sellers carry the hot tea or coffee in stainless steel containers. Holding the heavy container is tiring, and to reduce the burden, an insulated container with a capacity of 5 litres will be placed in a durable heat-resistant backpack attached to a cup dispenser.

Steira Technovations engineer Ganesh Balikai told TNIE that the company is not pursuing profits but it wants to solve the problems in the society. “We wanted to help the tea vendors who carry heavy containers to sell tea or coffee. The situation is the same in hotels and offices,” he said. Balikai said that the product can be carried easily on the back.

“The product is affordable and the tea will be hot in the container for more than nine hours. We have already sold a few dispensers to vendors at Hubballi railway station. We are also getting orders from Mysuru,” he said.

M Ganesh, a tea vendor from Vidyaranyapuram, said the mobile tea dispenser will save gas as tea will be hot for long period of time. “We can avoid heating tea or coffee at regular intervals and also carry it easily on the back,” he said.