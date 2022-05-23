STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka gets highest FDI inflow of 53 per cent into software, hardware sector  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big boost to the state’s image, Karnataka received 53 per cent of the total foreign direct investment (FDI) that came into the country in the computer hardware and software sector.  The share for the automobile sector was 12%.

A statement from the Union Commerce Ministry, Karnataka edged past Delhi and Maharashtra, registering a total FDI inflow of 38 per cent. Maharashtra reported 26%, while Delhi registered 14%, it added.
This encouraging bit of news came at a time when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was leaving for Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum.

Bommai earlier Tweeted, “India has reported the highest foreign direct investment (FDI Inflow) to the tune of $83.57 billion for the financial year 2021-22. In the computer hardware and software sector, Karnataka bagged the highest share of the FDI inflow (53%) followed by Delhi & Maharashtra (17% Each).”

