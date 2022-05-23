STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka rain damage: Eight ministers to head task force  

While all the other ministers will handle one zone each, Horticulture Minister Munirathna Naidu will head Yelahanka and Dasarahalli zones.

Published: 23rd May 2022 06:09 AM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the setting up of a special task force to monitor development works and to deal with rain-related emergencies, eight cabinet ministers were appointed as in-charge for each BBMP zone on Sunday.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka will head South Zone, Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana East zone, Housing Minister V Somanna West zone, Cooperative Minister ST Somashekhar RR Nagar zone, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj Mahadevpura zone and Excise Minister Gopalaiah Bommanahalli zone. While all the other ministers will handle one zone each, Horticulture Minister Munirathna Naidu will head Yelahanka and Dasarahalli zones.

MPs and MLAs of respective jurisdiction will be members of the task force, while officers like joint commissioners and chief engineers of each zone are included in the team.

Last week, many parts of the city were marooned following heavy rain. Around 3,500 homes were flooded and two migrant labourers, who were trapped inside a BWSSB pipe, died.  The chief minister and officials inspected the city and announced relief to the families of the deceased and Rs 25,000 to those whose homes were flooded. 

TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Rains BBMP
