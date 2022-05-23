STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parameshwara skips Siddaramaiah events, sparks talk of rift in state Congress

Congress leaders were out in full strength at three events of AHINDA (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) in Tumakuru on Sunday.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders at the Madivala community event in Tumakuru on Sunday | Express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Congress leaders were out in full strength at three events of AHINDA (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) in Tumakuru on Sunday. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah was one of the main speakers, while Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar attended the events, though he was in a hurry. 

The only leader missing at the events was former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara, giving rise to 
speculation of differences among the Congressmen. Though Parameshwara was in town, he did not turn up for the Madiwala community state event and minorities’ district event.

The Madiwala event was held on an open field belonging to Siddhartha Medical College, which is run by Parameshwara who had offered it. Sources said he did not take part as his pictures were not on the publicity material. A lunch, earlier planned at Siddhartha Medical College guesthouse, was cancelled as Siddaramaiah chose to have it at Rajanna’s residence, a source informed TNIE. Parameshwara, who attended a wedding in the city, missed the political events deliberately, the source added. 

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, Shantinagar MLA N A Harris, former Sira MLA Sa Lingaiah, a staunch admirer of Siddaramaiah, took part. Later in the evening, Siddaramaiah took part in a seminar about his five years as chief minister, from 2013 to 2018, organised by the AHINDA think-tank. While community leaders wished Siddaramaiah to be chief minister again, a Dalit couple from Madhugiri named their newborn ‘Siddaramaiah’ on the occasion.

On implementation of the Justice Sadashiva Commission report, recommending classification of SC quota,  Siddaramaiah maintained that barring SC (Left) community, the remaining 100 SC caste leaders did not give  their consent when he was chief minister. “If we come to power, we will implement the law and take all  of them into confidence,” he promised, replying to Dalit leader Guleharive Nagaraju. Siddarmaraiah wound up his day-long trip to Tumakuru with an in-camera meeting with Kuruba community leaders at a star hotel.

Congress starts holding separate events ahead of 2023 polls

TUMAKURU: Congress seems to have changed its strategy to woo the minorities, backward classes and Dalits ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. It has now started holding separate conventions for respective communities. After Belagavi, a convention for Muslims was held here on Sunday and similar meetings will be conducted across the state. “The BJP government and its allied organisations have been involved in the deletion of votes of Muslims from the electoral list. We will create an awareness and think of lodging a complaint with the election commission,” alleged KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah alleged that of the 1.6 lakh votes missing, 20,000 are of Muslims alone. “Muslims should not split between parties and back the secular  Congress. Such a division helps RSS and BJP,” he said. KPCC president DK Shivakumar took part in the Madiwala community event and Muslim convention before leaving for Kanakapura as he had a pre-scheduled  programme.

