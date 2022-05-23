STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth learning power of tradition: PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Stating that contributions of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji and Avadhoota Datta Peetham in the field of spirituality, culture and to the society are immense, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that spiritual centres in the country should be the centres of inspiration to achieve our goals.

He was speaking virtually at an event held to celebrate the 80th birthday celebration of Sachchidananda Swamiji here on Sunday. Starting his virtual address in Kannada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ‘Jai Guruddatta’ in the beginning.  The Prime Minister said that,‘‘The life of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji is a living example of the fact that saints emerge for the welfare of humanity and their life is intertwined with the social upliftment and human welfare.”

“At Datta Peetham, modernity is also nurtured along with spirituality. The grand Hanuman temple with 3D mapping and light and sound show and bird park with modern management in this regard is a great example. Apart from being a great centre of study of the Vedas, Datta Peetham is undertaking impactful innovation for using music for health purposes,” he said.

“Today the youth of the country are getting acquainted with the power of their traditions and taking them forward,” he said. Recalling the teaching of the saints for considering the universe before self, he said, “With the Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the country is calling for collective pledges. Today the country is preserving its antiquity and also promoting it, and, at the same time, giving strength to its innovation and modernity. The identity of India is yoga as well as youth. 

