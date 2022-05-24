STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
75 places in Karnataka to host events to raise awareness on state's contribution to Independence

"Our aim is to make the coming generation aware of Karnataka's contribution to the Indian freedom struggle," said minister Sunil Kumar

Published: 24th May 2022 02:42 PM

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

By Yacoob Mohammad
Express News Service
BENGALURU: To mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event on a big scale, the Kannada and cultural department has announced that it would hold events in 75 places across Karnataka to raise awareness on the state's contribution under the 'Amrita Bharathi Kannadaarti' campaign. 
As a part of the campaign for 75 years of Indian independence and Karnataka's contribution, the department on Tuesday unveiled a booklet, title song and a short video. 
"We have been preparing from the last two months. 75 places have been identified for the celebration. Our aim is to make the coming generation aware of Karnataka's contribution to the Indian freedom struggle," said minister Sunil Kumar. 
The minister said that in March a booklet was already released about the 75 places. Now, due to the election code, 45 places in the first phase between May 28 and June 25 will hold celebrations. About 3 lakh people will gather for events at different places on May 28. In the second phase, from July 10 to 15, 30 places will mark the celebration. "Picnics and tour programmes will be planned. Visitors will be made aware of the importance of the places and events that took place," he said. 
To celebrate the freedom struggle and independence, it has been proposed that six crore residents would hoist the Indian flag at their homes. 
The minister also said that the department has allocated Rs 1.80 lakh in each district for the events. At Bengaluru, the event will be flagged off by the CM. The department has planned to take out a yatra from August 1 to August 8. He said that a committee involving experts like writer Chandrasekhar Khambar, Doddarange Gowda, Padmashree Abdul Khader Nadakatti and others will be there to monitor the events.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Sunil Kumar Karnataka
