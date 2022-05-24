STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai meets industry leaders in Davos, Lulu Group to invest Rs 2k crore in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), held a series of meetings with major industry leaders.

Published: 24th May 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holds talks with Lakshmi M Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, at the World Economic Forum Meet in Davos, Switzerland

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), held a series of meetings with major industry leaders. While a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Lulu International Group for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in the state, many firms, including Dassault Systems, evinced interest to invest in Karnataka.

The Lulu Group plans to open four shopping malls, a hypermarket and an export-oriented agri-processing unit in the state. The projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,000 people. Director of Lulu International Group AV Anantharaman, who met the CM in Davos, signed the MoU with state government officials.

Bommai also held talks with heads of Jubilant Group, Hitachi, Siemens, Hero Motocorp, Dassault Systems and Nestle and showcased Karnataka as an ideal investment destination.The CM invited Jubilant Group to explore investment opportunities in pharma and FMCG sectors and made a pitch for the FMCG Park being set up in Dharwad. He explained the incentive package being offered by the state government to draw investors to set up their units in the state.

The group is keen to establish its R&D unit on a 10-acre plot at Devanahalli. Presently, about 9,000 people are working with Jubilant Group in the state, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).During talks with the CM, Hitachi representatives expressed their interest to set up an EV charging infrastructure unit in the state. The company has showed interest in exploring opportunities in energy and digitalisation sectors considering the immense talent pool available in Bengaluru. Hitachi Energy has its head office in Bengaluru and is building an engineering centre which will engage about 2,000 engineers, the statement said.

TALKS HELD WITH DASSAULT, NESTLE
CMO said Dassault evinced interest to invest in EV, modern production systems, industrial training for students in Digital 4.0 technology and Smart City project. Nestle showed interest in expanding the Nestle Instant Coffee unit in Nanjangud. The ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ project was discussed with Siemens to draw investments to Tumakuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai Davos World Economic Forum
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp