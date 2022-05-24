STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Elect Basavaraj Horatti, create record, say Karnataka teachers

The resolution further states that Horatti dedicated his life for the well-being of teachers and the field of education.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Teachers under the aegis of Karnataka State Secondary School Employees Association have vowed to elect Basavaraj Horatti for a record eighth time from the West Teachers constituency of the Legislative Council.

They claimed that for the last 42 years Horatti has been striving hard to address problems faced by teachers. They passed a convention at a teachers convention held in Hubballi on Monday. The resolution further states that Horatti dedicated his life for the well-being of teachers and the field of education.

Teachers are convinced that he is the only person who can find solutions to the issues that are still unaddressed, the resolution adds and has appealed to teachers to exercise their first preference vote to Horatti. Expressing his gratitude, Horatti said he would continue to strive for the well-being of teachers by addressing their problems.

Though the BJP has not yet announced Horatti as its official candidate, he has already started campaigning in Hubballi-Dharwad. He visited several educational institutions in the twin-cities and sought support from teachers.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Horatti Karnataka
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp