Elect Basavaraj Horatti, create record, say Karnataka teachers

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Teachers under the aegis of Karnataka State Secondary School Employees Association have vowed to elect Basavaraj Horatti for a record eighth time from the West Teachers constituency of the Legislative Council.

They claimed that for the last 42 years Horatti has been striving hard to address problems faced by teachers. They passed a convention at a teachers convention held in Hubballi on Monday. The resolution further states that Horatti dedicated his life for the well-being of teachers and the field of education.

Teachers are convinced that he is the only person who can find solutions to the issues that are still unaddressed, the resolution adds and has appealed to teachers to exercise their first preference vote to Horatti. Expressing his gratitude, Horatti said he would continue to strive for the well-being of teachers by addressing their problems.

Though the BJP has not yet announced Horatti as its official candidate, he has already started campaigning in Hubballi-Dharwad. He visited several educational institutions in the twin-cities and sought support from teachers.