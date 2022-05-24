STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panic in Kodagu as locals have cough and burning eyes, culprit turns out to be chilli sauce

Following the panic calls, officials rushed to the spot. They noticed a red liquid spread across the road and it was found that a truck travelling to Kerala had caused the leak.

Published: 24th May 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

The truck that caused the chilli sauce leak was seized at Makutta checkpost (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Panic spread across Siddapura and Virajpet in Kodagu on Tuesday morning as many residents developed a sudden cough and burning sensation in the eyes. Several rushed to the hospital to get treated even as social media was filled with caution messages asking locals to wear masks. The town roads were stained red and residents suspected a chemical spill from a truck as the cause. The situation turned bizarre after it was found that a chilli sauce leak had led to all the panic!

“We received panic calls after many residents developed symptoms of cough across Siddapura and Virajpet towns. Six students of a private college rushed to the hospital following the cough symptoms and they were treated,” confirmed Dr Venkatesh, DHO.

Following the calls, health and family welfare department officials rushed to the spot. They noticed a red liquid spread across the road and it was found that a truck travelling to Kerala had caused the leak. The check post staff at Makutta (on the Kodagu-Kerala border) was alerted and the truck that caused the leak was stopped. It was after an inspection of the truck that the officials realised that the red liquid was chilli sauce extracted from Byadgi chilli.

Investigations revealed that the truck was loaded with over 20 barrels filled with Byadgi chilli sauce extracted at a factory in Davanagere. This was to be transported to Ernakulam and the truck driver took the route via Kodagu to reach Kerala.

“Near Nellihudikeri, the truck went off the road to give space to a private bus. It is suspected that this damaged a couple of barrels placed inside the truck and caused the leakage,” confirmed Ravikumar, Madikeri Rural Police Station SI. After residents complained about the suspected chemical leak, the truck was stopped at Makutta checkpost.

“All the required vehicle and transport documents are intact. However, as public inconvenience was caused, the truck has been seized. A case of public nuisance has been registered and an FIR has been lodged,” confirmed Ravikumar. Meanwhile, the health department has collected the sample of the sauce, which will be sent for testing at a lab in Mysuru.  

