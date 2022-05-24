STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven from Kolhapur died in road mishap near Hubballi

The bus was heading to Bengaluru from Kolhapur of Maharashtra and the truck was heading towards Dharwad from Hubballi via bypass.

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Seven people were killed in an accident between a private bus and a truck on Hubballi-Dharwad bypass (National Highway 48) near Revadihal village near Hubballi on Tuesday wee hours.

When the bus went to overtake a tractor on the two-lane highway, it collided with the trick that was coming from the opposite direction. Including truck driver and cleaner, bus passengers also died in the mishap. More than 20 bus passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

According to KIMS doctors, a few of the injured and serious and shifted to ICU for treatment. The condition of couple of patients is very serious, they said.

The bus was heading to Bengaluru from Kolhapur of Maharashtra and the truck was heading towards Dharwad from Hubballi via bypass. Following the accident, the highway was blocked for nearly an hour.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commission Labhu Ram said in the mishap six were killed on the sport and 26 sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital. The police deployed at the place soon after the accident and the blocked highway was cleared.

Four days ago (May 21) nine people were killed in an accident near Baad village of Dharwad taluk. The speedy tempo-trax turned turtle after hitting a tree. Seven were killed on the spot and two died in KIMS hospital in that mishap. Several people were injured and they are still taking treatment in Hubballi and Dharwad hospitals. 

In the last four days, 16 people were killed in two different mishaps in the Dharwad district which raises questions over the roads.

